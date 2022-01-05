Stella Rosa, known for its semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wines, announced a non-alcoholic line will be hitting shelves across the United States this week. Owned by Los Angeles-based Riboli Family Wines, the Italian wine brand’s venture into non-alcoholic wine is sure to send ripples throughout the industry. Stella Rosa was the second best-selling imported wine in the United States in 2020.

Stella Rosa is always looking for innovative ways to give our customers the products they want and Stella Rosa Non-Alcoholics brings our delicious flavors to the non-alcoholic category,” Steve Riboli, owner and president of Riboli Family Wines, said in a press release. “We are excited to share our beverages with those who are looking for an alternative option.”

Credit: Stella Rosa

The line will start with four variations similar to some of the brands most popular flavors; Black, with notes of black fruits; Red, a red fruit and plum variation; Rosé, with notes of strawberries and rose petals; and Peach, which we assume you know, will ideally taste like a peach.

Stella Rosa is also advertising that this new line has 30 percent less calories than its high-octane counterparts. Buyers beware: While the floral and gold-lacquered bottles may seem promising, they don’t have the same “oomph” as the originals. Each bottle is priced at $11 and can be found in stores nationwide.