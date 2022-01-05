Stella Rosa, known for its semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wines, announced a non-alcoholic line will be hitting shelves across the United States this week. Owned by Los Angeles-based Riboli Family Wines, the Italian wine brand’s venture into non-alcoholic wine is sure to send ripples throughout the industry. Stella Rosa was the second best-selling imported wine in the United States in 2020.

“Stella Rosa is always looking for innovative ways to give our customers the products they want and Stella Rosa Non-Alcoholics brings our delicious flavors to the non-alcoholic category,” Steve Riboli, owner and president of Riboli Family Wines, said in a press release. “We are excited to share our beverages with those who are looking for an alternative option.”

The line will start with four variations similar to some of the brands most popular flavors; Black, with notes of black fruits; Red, a red fruit and plum variation; Rosé, with notes of strawberries and rose petals; and Peach, which we assume you know, will ideally taste like a peach.

Stella Rosa is also advertising that this new line has 30 percent less calories than its high-octane counterparts. Buyers beware: While the floral and gold-lacquered bottles may seem promising, they don’t have the same “oomph” as the originals. Each bottle is priced at $11 and can be found in stores nationwide.