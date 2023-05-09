The chain’s lineup of summertime drinks includes a frozen take on a classic flavor combo.

Starbucks is launching a Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino in its summer seasonal menu, according to a May 9 company announcement. The coffee-based blended drink is now available at locations nationwide for a limited time.

“With the Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino, we wanted to take a new approach to the classic combination of mint and chocolate, to create a blended coffee beverage that elicits nostalgia for one of our favorite summer treats,” Maureen Matthews, of Starbucks beverage development team, says in the release. “The new white chocolate mint sauce is subtle and creamy, and when paired with the crunch of Frappuccino chips and a swirl of rich mocha, is reminiscent of mint chocolate chip ice cream poolside on a warm summer day.”

The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino is joined by another summertime launch: the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew. Inspired by tropical vacations and sweet macadamia nuts, this nutty cold brew is topped with a thick layer of creamy foam and salty cookie crumbs. Drinkers can expect a combination of sweet and savory flavors in the cold brew, the brand says.

The summer menu also includes a BumbleBee Cake Pop, a lineup of breezy new drinkware, new six-ounce versions of their canned Frappuccino, and two new Starbucks Reserve whole-bean coffee bags.

If you couldn’t secure a Girl Scout cookie hook-up this year, these new drinks will satisfy your sweet tooth.