Autumn equinox, be damned. The unofficial first day of fall is when Starbucks’ fall menu drops, which will be this Thursday, according to the coffee chain. This year marks an important milestone for the fall menu’s greatest hit: the Pumpkin Spiced Latte, a.k.a. the PSL, which was introduced as Starbucks’ first autumnal beverage 20 years ago.

In addition to celebrating the beloved flavor’s 20th anniversary, Starbucks is adding two new seasonal beverages to 2023’s fall lineup including the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte. These will accompany more typical standbys like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato.

The new Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte was inspired by a popular customization, made with a chai tea latte, pumpkin cream cold foam, and a sprinkle of pumpkin spice. The new Iced Apple Crisp Oat Milk Shaken Espresso combines Starbucks Blonde Espresso with notes of apple, cinnamon and brown sugar, shaken together and topped with oat milk.

It is worth nothing that both of the new additions are iced beverages, likely because cold beverages accounted for more than three-quarters of Starbucks sales last year.

The limited-time menu also includes classic food items like the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and the Owl Cake Pop. The new Baked Apple Croissant will also add a crispy, doughy touch to this year’s offerings. And for the first time, U.S. Starbucks Reserve locations will introduce a full fall menu including the Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Latte and a Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Iced Latte. As these locations can also serve alcoholic beverages, guests can take their PSL love to the next level with the Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini.

While the leaves haven’t changed and there’s barely a nip in the air, the arrival of PSLs means fall is finally here.