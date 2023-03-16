When it comes to etiquette, there are a few rules to know ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

In the United States, the annual March holiday turns super boozy. Think green beer on tap, hours-long darties set to a constant loop of Irish tunes, and, of course, parades. At these various festivities, cultural misconceptions, offensive cocktail names, and other #fails abound. (If you’re out celebrating at a pub tonight, consider this your official reminder to tip your servers appropriately.)

St. Patrick’s Day lands on a Friday this year — opening the possibility for even more mischief. Save yourself the public embarrassment (and the regret tomorrow) by avoiding these seven party fouls:

Please, for the Love of God, Don’t Order Irish Car Bombs

This should be common sense by now (given the world is at our fingertips via Google), but it must be reiterated that the Irish Car Bomb isn’t an appropriate order for St. Patrick’s Day. At the very least, ordering this drink at the bar could put you on the receiving end of quite the side eye.

The Irish Car Bomb includes a glass of Guinness and a shot of half Baileys and half Irish whiskey. When the shot is dropped into the pint, it fizzes. It also curdles fairly quickly (ew), so it’s best enjoyed in a hasty manner.

If you absolutely must order this combination, opt for one of its more tasteful aliases like “Irish Slammer” or the “Dublin Drop.”

It’s St. Paddy’s, Not St. Patty’s

The technically correct abbreviation of St. Patrick’s day is St. Paddy’s — not the popular misnomer St. Patty’s. Some shorten the holiday’s name altogether, to simply call it “Paddy’s Day.” Sources suggest, however, that the abbreviated name can be deemed offensive to those of Irish descent, so celebrate with care.

PSA: Green Beer Is Way Overrated

“Brewskis taste better when they’re neon green and full of artificial dyes,” said no one, ever. While it’s part of the fun of the holiday, sipping warm beer that’s festively-hued isn’t the move past your, say, 22nd birthday.

Might we instead suggest a host of delicious Irish stouts, recommended by brewers?

Don’t Pinch Strangers for Not Wearing Green, Please

Don’t be that weirdo at the bar who’s pinching patrons for not wearing a festive ‘fit. This distinctly American tradition states that wearing green makes the wearer invisible to leprechauns — which is not a common concern in our modern world — and the pinch is a reminder that you’re able to be seen by these mischievous beings. Meaning: Pinching strangers on March 17 is completely unnecessary.

Friends and family are fair game, though.

Avoid Bringing Glass Bottles to a Parade

Redditors advise against bringing bottled alcoholic beverages to outdoor festivities. Even if you manage to skirt open container laws, it’s likely you could receive a ticket or warning for sipping from a glass container.

Stop Exclusively Sipping Guinness

Irish drinking culture has so much more to offer than stout. There’s four styles of Irish whiskey to choose from and endless expressions, from light and floral to heavy, full-strength spirits. Click here to learn more about the 20 best Irish whiskeys of the year.

Don’t Appropriate Irish Culture

Avoid donning a faux Irish accent today or giving your friends fake “Irish-sounding” nicknames. It’s a cringe move at best, and cultural insensitivity at worst.