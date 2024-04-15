On Wednesday, Spirit of Gallo announced it will be the sole U.S. importer of Condesa Gin, a spirit hand-crafted in the heart of Mexico City.

The import deal was announced by the spirits giant in a company press release, which also cited a “strategic investment” in the brand. This signals Gallo’s advancement in the super premium gin sect, which the IWSR predicts will grow 6.1 percent in volume and value over the next five years.

“Condesa Gin fits perfectly in our portfolio as our first Super Premium Gin offering,” said Britt West, executive vice president and general manager of Spirit of Gallo, in the release. “The gin category is evolving as consumers trade up to premium brands from interesting places with compelling stories. We know Condesa will appeal to consumers who want a truly unique and creative experience, and we look forward to working with the founders and ownership team to help Condesa reach its full potential.”

Named after one of Mexico City’s most iconic neighborhoods, Condesa Gin was inspired by the brand’s home city and aims to showcase the diverse array of botanicals that exist alongside the nation’s ultra-popular agave. These botanicals — including palo santo, xoconostle, orange blossom, and sage — serve as a nod to local rituals for cleansing the mind and body as well as those used to amplify consciousness, according to the release.

“We are honored to partner with Spirit of Gallo,” said Jordi Nieto, co-founder of Condesa Gin. “This partnership allows us to expand our community and distribution in the U.S., while advancing us on our journey to become a leader in the luxury gin space.”

While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, Spirit of Gallo will have distribution rights to Condesa Gin’s two expressions (Clásica and Prickly Pear), both of which are available for a suggested retail price of $39.99. The former, which VinePair has rated at 94 points, was featured on our Top 50 Spirits list in 2022.

This story is a part of VP Pro, our free content platform and newsletter for the drinks industry, covering wine, beer, and liquor — and beyond. Sign up for VP Pro now!