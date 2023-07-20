Scotland’s historic Speyburn Distillery is finally unlocking its doors. After being closed to the public for its entire 126-year history, the Scotch producer will start offering guided, behind-the-scenes tours and tastings on August 1.

Speyburn announced the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, stating that the success of their Spirit Speyside event earlier this year inspired them to open the distillery on a permanent basis. The tours will take visitors on an immersive adventure through the distillery, sharing Speyburn’s traditions and expertise that contribute to the production of their renowned single malt whisky. Guests can see the Old Drum Maltings, watch the whisky-making process, and visit the distillery’s warehouse to learn about the maturation process. The tour also includes a tasting of the Speyburn range, and guests will take home a complimentary Glencairn glass to remember the experience.

The distillery has long been known for its close proximity to the Speyside region’s Granty Burn, a stream boasting what’s believed to be some of the cleanest, most mineral-rich water in the world. This water is said to lend its own distinct characteristic to the brand’s whisky.

Starting this week, visitors can book the tours online, so curious guests can start planning their own Willy Wonka-esque reveal. The tours will take place Thursday through Saturday at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m., and last about an hour and 45 minutes. Tickets are £20 per adult and £10 for children. Each tour will have no more than 10 guests, allowing visitors an intimate and interactive experience.