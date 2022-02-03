Sonic Hard Seltzer, the seltzer brand from the iconic drive-in chain, announced on Feb. 3 that they have expanded into 21 new markets across the United States, just in time for the Super Bowl. Previously, the brand had only been available in seven different states.

“Following the initial excitement for SONIC Hard Seltzer, we have accelerated product availability for customers who are brand fans or excited to try it for the first time,” Sean Mossman, President of COOP Ale Works, makers of SONIC Hard Seltzer, said in a press release. “Expanding into more markets is a natural extension for us as we continue to grow the brand.”

The new states included in this expansion are Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Sonic Hard Seltzer hit the market in select regions of Oklahoma in May 2021 and has been steadily expanding its distribution ever since. The seltzer is produced in collaboration with COOP ale works, a craft brewing company based out of Oklahoma City. On Jan. 12, Sonic announced their plan to be in most retail stores across the entire US by the end of 2022.

The Sonic brand consists of 3,500 drive-ins across 46 states. Currently, the hard seltzer line includes two variety 12-packs: Tropical and Citrus. Each of their eight flavors is 100 calories with 1 gram of sugar per can and is 5 percent ABV.