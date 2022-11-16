Perhaps one of the most underappreciated holiday beverages is eggnog. Love it or hate it, it’s seemingly taken a permanent role each December at holiday celebrations.

Skrewball Whiskey is offering a new take on the creamy drink with its latest release: Skrewball Eggnog. The dairy-based drink combines the brand’s core spirit with premium cream for salty sweetness in every sip, according to a Nov. 16 press release.

Imbibers can expect spicy notes of cinnamon and vanilla alongside Skrewball’s signature peanut butter flavor.

“Eggnog is the top holiday cocktail in more than half of the United States — and for many, their holiday spread isn’t even complete without the spirit,” Skrewball Whiskey co-founders Steven and Brittany Yeng state in the release. “We know the holidays are often a busy time period, and we wanted to simplify getting eggnog on the table or gifting a unique alcoholic beverage for our Skrewball family by creating a new ready-to-serve option that offers a unique twist to match the holiday spirit.”

The eggnog hits nearly 15 percent ABV and is packaged in festive 750-milliliter bottles. It’s available at retailers for a limited time in select states: Arkansas, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The nog is ready-to-drink and best enjoyed over ice, according to the press release. It’s well-suited to sip slowly or toss back in a shot — depending on what type of party you’re hosting, of course.

“Skrewball Whiskey is known for breaking the mold with innovative flavors and premium ingredients, so we knew it was a natural next step to transform a seasonal classic and continue driving the flavored whiskey category forward in unexpected ways,” Skrewball president Carl Carlson states in the release. “We’re confident that this decadent limited-run spirit is going to make a splash in the industry and with consumers.”

Perhaps this unique release could sway even the strongest of eggnog haters.