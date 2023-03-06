The newest launch from Simply Spiked is looking peachy-keen.

Four new Simply Spiked Peach flavors will debut at the end of this month, according to a March 6 press release. Similar to Simply Lemonade’s initial lineup, the new drinks will contain real fruit juice, 5 percent ABV, and a flavor similar to its non-alcoholic counterpart.

The new drinks are set to roll out nationally at the end of March — however, the brand hasn’t yet shared the four new peach flavors. A Signature Peach flavor is set to accompany three other peach flavors, which will be revealed later this week.

The brand is partnering with the Peacock series “Bel-Air” to reveal details on the launch, prior to the retail rollout. The third episode of the series’ second season (airing on Thursday, March 9) is set to give viewers a glimpse of the new Simply Spiked Peach line.

“With the launch of Simply Spiked Lemonade in 2022, we tapped into a highly engaged and loyal group of Simply brand fans that had been waiting for a spiked version of their favorite juice flavors with 5 percent ABV for years,” vice president of Above Premium Beer & FMBs at Molson Coors Beverage Company Josh Ghosh states in the release. “So when we looked towards developing our next Simply Spiked innovation, it was obvious that we should listen to our day one fans and give them the flavor they’ve been asking for. Enter Simply Spiked Peach.”

Since the initial Simply Spiked release, social media users have incessantly requested a peach variation, a representative tells VinePair. While the brand hasn’t yet released details on the flavor variations, an October 2022 tweet from Beverage Digest suggests Kiwi Peach and Strawberry Peach could be included in the lineup:

Simply Spiked (Molson Coors under a license with Coca-Cola) will launch three peach flavors next year. The unmarked is 'Signature Peach' pic.twitter.com/sAVQMEfRaG — Beverage Digest (@BeverageDigest) October 2, 2022

The core Simply Spiked Lemonade has sold some 3.5 million cases since its mid-2022 launch, per the brand.