At this point, it’s common knowledge that sugar-reduced sodas aren’t necessarily better for you than their alternatives. But PepsiCo was recently forced to recall thousands of cans of Schweppes Zero Sugar Ginger Ale because they were found to be, well, chock-full of sugar.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the beverage conglomerate voluntarily issued a recall on March 9 after an international investigation discovered that the product in question contained just as much sugar as regular Schweppes. The recall included 230 cases (roughly 5,600 cans) of “sugar-free” Schweppes Ginger Ale that was sent to retailers in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

So far, no injuries or illnesses have been reported as a result of the recalled product — a fortunate turn, as unknown sugar consumption can be harmful for customers with diabetes or other related health conditions. The affected batches are labeled with the following sell-by-date and universal product code on their packaging: May 2024 MAY 2024 0520VS02164 and MAY 2024 0550VS02164. The FDA has not stated whether or not the affected cases have been fully yanked from store shelves.

The FDA has stated that the product pull falls under a Class II recall, which means “a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”