Following a chaotic week of deal announcements for most of Republic National Distributing Company’s (RNDC) collapsing empire, the wholesaler has made arrangements with two rivals for five of its remaining markets, VinePair has learned.

According to an internal memo sent Tuesday morning by RNDC chief executive Marc Sachs, the unraveling firm has received a letter of intent from BreakThru Beverage Group (BBG) for its joint-venture operations in Kentucky and Indiana. RNDC has also separately reached an agreement with Quality Brands Distribution for a “potential transaction” for its Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota business.

“We are taking a thoughtful approach to ensure potential opportunities for our associates while maintaining our commitment to the suppliers and customers we serve,” Sachs wrote. The email was shared with VinePair by a current RNDC employee who has been granted anonymity to avoid retaliation from the firm.

RNDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for BBG referred to a press release confirming its intent to acquire RNDC businesses in Kentucky and Indiana “subject to finalizing a definitive purchase agreement, which will include customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, and is expected to be completed in early Q3 2026.” The spokesperson, Kevin Owens, told VinePair he did not know the headcount of RNDC workers potentially affected by the acquisition, nor whether BBG had plans for that workforce.

After publication, a QBD executive confirmed the agreement outlined in Sachs’ memo. Acquiring RNDC’s “Plains States operations, including Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota […] represents a meaningful step in our long-term strategic direction as we continue to strengthen our position as a leading distribution partner in the Midwest and expand toward a total beverage model,” said vice-president of people Angela Vetter in an emailed statement midday Tuesday. In response to a follow-up question about the workforce implications of the deal, she said QBD is “not in a position to share an approximate headcount or specific workforce plans, as the transaction is still being finalized,” but that it “recognize[s] the strength and expertise of the RNDC team in the Plains States and view that talent as an important part of the business.”

If the transactions for these five markets go through, they will push the total number of markets RNDC has sold, transferred, or exited in 2026 over 25, with 11 going to Reyes Beverage Group; 17 to Martignetti Group; three to Columbia Distributing; and a portion of New York to Manhattan Beer and Beverage Distributors. This long row of falling dominoes began with RNDC’s “withdraw[al]” from California in 2025.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information. Submit tips to [email protected] or dinfontay.11 on Signal. Anonymity available.

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