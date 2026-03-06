The biggest news in the beverage-alcohol industry’s middle tier is getting bigger: Reyes Beverage Group (RBG) will acquire five additional markets from its rival, Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC). VinePair has reviewed internal communications from the latter wholesaler describing the purchase, which is an expansion and revision of the previously announced exchange.

RBG acknowledged VinePair’s inquiry but declined to comment. RNDC did not respond to a request for comment.

“As you know, we have been in discussions with Reyes about their potential acquisition of some of our markets, including Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.,” wrote Marc Sachs, the chief executive officer of RNDC, in a Friday morning memo. “As those conversations have progressed, Reyes recently shared an updated proposal reflecting their intention to acquire additional RNDC markets — Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas. As part of this updated proposal, Illinois is no longer part of the proposed transaction.”

The deal is expected to close in May 2026, Sachs continued, adding that RBG “anticipates welcoming members of our talented teams and is committed to ensuring a smooth and successful transition.”

