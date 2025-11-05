From unpacking your whole bag to make it through security to racing across the airport for a last minute gate change, sometimes a long travel day calls for a strong drink.

For those who like to seek out a pre-flight Martini at airports, the travel site Upgraded Points recently published a new report sharing which airports are your best bet for finding a great drink — and which you should avoid at all costs.

The study focused on the 50 largest U.S. airports and compiled data from each’s website and Google reviews. The analysis focused on three bar-related factors: Concentration of bars and restaurants serving alcohol per square mile; the number of bars and restaurants per 10,000 daily passengers; and the quality of each establishment based on their average star rating. Upgraded Points compiled these numbers to give each airport a score out of 100 points to determine the final rankings.

Leading the pack is Logan International Airport in Boston with 75.1 points. It posted high scores in all three categories, but particularly stood out in bar density, with 10.2 alcohol serving venues per square mile — about 116 percent more than the average 4.7. Close behind with a score of 72.4 is Nashville International Airport, with a notable bar-to-passenger ratio of 4.7 alcohol serving venues per 10,000 passengers. In the third spot with a score of 68.6 is the Kansas City International Airport, which boasts the highest average Google rating across its bars and restaurants.

Busy travel hubs like New York’s and New Jersey’s John F. Kennedy and Newark Liberty airports fall fairly low on the list, with scores of 26.7 and 27.0, respectively. But the worst spot to try to grab a drink before taking off is Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport with a score of 20.8. Analyzing the bar reviews suggests many travelers are disappointed with the lack of options to get a classic tropical drink while stopping by the island, so don’t expect a well-made Mai Tai if you’re island hopping in the Aloha state.

Check out the full chart here so you can plan your future domestic layovers accordingly.