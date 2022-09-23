Redemption, known for its array of American whiskeys, is distilling outside of the box with its newest expression. A recent addition to the Specialty Series, Sur Lee Straight Rye Whiskey employs a French winemaking technique to create a uniquely layered spirit, according to a Sept. 20 press release.

The pre-Prohibition style mash bill, containing 95 percent rye, serves as the base for the new whiskey. Whiskey lees — leftover particles from distillation that are rarely used in the production process — are added to barrels prior to aging the new expression for an intense infusion of well-rounded flavor. Barrels are rotated periodically to evenly distribute the lees and further deepen the whiskey’s aromatics.

The result? A floral rye with notes of decadent marshmallow, nutmeg, and maple with spice on the finish. It’s bottled in a glass bottle consistent with Redemption’s other offerings, but a matte black finish and gold accents on the label suggest a more luxurious feel.

“At the beginning of our creation process, we were curious to see what flavors would be imparted if we applied a technique similar to the French winemaking sur lie process to our amazing classic rye mash bill,” Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits president Tom Steffanci states in the release. “We spent a lot of time adjusting the approach to get it just right and we are delighted with the delicious outcome.”

The brand advises drinking Sur Lee neat or on the rocks to best enjoy its full complexity.

The “first-of-its-kind” spirit retails for a suggested price of $59.99, with very limited quantities available for purchase. Curious whiskey drinkers and collectors can purchase the Sur Lee expression at select retailers in New York, Delaware, Florida, California, Texas, and Massachusetts beginning Oct. 1.