In the age of over-the-top cocktail presentations and $30 Martinis, sometimes it’s just refreshing to indulge in a simple beer and a shot. But with the number of brews and liquors out there, choosing the ideal combination isn’t always straightforward. Still, most bartenders have pretty strong preferences when it comes to their go-to one-two punch. That’s why one brave Reddit user took to the r/bartenders subReddit channel to pose the question: “What is your go-to shot and beer combo?”

Some commenters shared their tried-and-true favorites, while others offered innovative twists on the classics or regional favorites. Whether you’re looking for the best bottom-shelf sets or a more elevated combination, here are the 10 best beer and shot combos, according to Reddit.

Four Roses Whiskey and Pilsner

While beer and whiskey combos (better known as boilermakers) are quite popular, we usually think of the beer as a means of washing down the bourbon. This Reddit user seems to think of it the other way around — a true visionary.

Bud and Fernet

Fernet is a popular choice for shots, since the mint-forward amaro is refreshing and lower in ABV than a typical spirit. Washing the Fernet down with a Budweiser makes the shot all the more quaffable and lovable.

Mezcal and Cider

This Reddit user abandoned the classic rye-and-PBR selection in favor of a smoky-sweet pairing of mezcal and cider, which is an interesting choice. We haven’t considered this route, but cider-lovers, take note.

Old Style Beer and Malört

And the award for most midwestern beer and shot combo order goes to… Old Style Beer and Malört. Merging this beloved Wisconsin beer with Chicago’s most polarizing spirit is likely your best chance to survive a freezing midwestern winter night.

PBR and Rail Whiskey

Some call a Martini and french fries the NYC Happy Meal. We’re not sure where this Reddit user is from, but they’re making an argument for an interesting new addition to the menu.

PBR and Middling Tequila

Some Reddit users are very confident in their personal combos. This beer-and-shot enthusiast even insists that their chosen pairing sets the bar.

Miller High Life and Jameson

This commenter could use some more of the previous poster’s confidence. But after bashfully admitting their go-to pairing, commenters reassured them that it’s a solid choice. One supportive user even dubbed this combo “dive bar royalty.”

Coors Banquet and Mellow Corn

Coors Banquet and Mellow Corn are two unexpected cult favorites, so it feels right to pair them together. And this Reddit user seems determined to keep them side-by-side and we admire their dedication — and that Fernet is their fallback.

High Noon with Fernet

This innovator is bold enough to take beer completely out of the equation, swapping it out for a spiked seltzer. For those who are brew-averse and haven’t been able to partake in the tradition of beer and shot combos, this one’s for you.

Modelo and Fortaleza

This post perfectly encapsulates the high-low Mexican beer-and-shot combo. We also appreciate the realness here — of course you’re going to try to sneak in the fancier stuff if you know the person behind the stick.