This festive deal is certainly a catch.

Red Lobster is offering $5 Margaritas all day this Friday to celebrate Cinco De Mayo, according to a brand representative. The limited-time Cinco Rita, which will be added to menus on May 5, is the seafood chain’s take on the classic tequila cocktail. The sweet and citrusy drink features Sauza Gold Tequila, Triple Sec, sour mix, and Margarita mix.

While this deal sounds almost too good to pass up, there are a couple caveats to be aware of — especially if you’re looking to grab a budget Marg after a Broadway show or enjoy one at home. A brand representative cleared up the details:

“Available starting 5/5 at participating locations in the U.S. excluding N.Y. Times Square, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The price indicated excludes applicable taxes and gratuities. Available for dine-in only; to-go and delivery excluded.”

Red Lobster isn’t the only chain to participate in some Cinco De Mayo fun. On Friday, Buffalo Wild Wings is hosting a happy hour with $5 strawberry Margaritas and food deals from 3 to 6 p.m., according to Today.

Perhaps it’s time to take Beyonce’s lead and plan a date night at Red Lobster.