This could be one whisky lover’s very lucky day.

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission (NHLC) is raffling off one grand prize of 34 bottles of aged Scotch whisky, according to a June 7 press release. The “Allies for Animals” raffle aims to raise $150,000 for three New Hampshire animal charities: The Animal Rescue League of NH, Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter, and Back in The Saddle Equine Therapy Center.

The raffle is open online to all U.S. residents through June 30, with tickets available at $100 each. The prize package’s total suggested retail price exceeds $10,000.

“The Allies for Animals raffles gives Scotch lovers a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win rare bottles from distilleries across Scotland, while also supporting great causes,” NHLC chairman Joseph Mollica says in the release. “This is a wonderful opportunity to assist organizations that aid suffering and neglected animals and also help heal individuals facing some of life’s most difficult challenges.”

The full lineup includes age statements as high as 27-year-old and boasts coveted brands such as The Macallan, Balvenie, and Ardbeg. In addition to the coveted whiskies, the winner will receive an all-expense-paid trip to the Granite State to pick up the prize. Airfare for two, a two nights’ stay in a luxury hotel, and a $200 budget for dining is also included.

This is far from NHLC’s first raffle. The commission often raffles off high-profile bottles in nationwide contests but it is the first time the NHLC says that it has offered Scotch whisky. The state-run NHLC operates 66 liquor stores and serves more than 12 million annual consumers.

Check out the full lineup below: