What’s better than winning $40,000-worth of rare Pappy Van Winkle, E.H Taylor, and Buffalo Trace whiskies? Helping a New Hampshire nonprofit in the process.

Starting Wednesday, New Hampshire’s Liquor Commission (NHLC) is hosting an online raffle in an effort to raise $250,000 for Best Buddies of New Hampshire. The sales of 250 tickets will directly benefit the nonprofit, which creates employment, social, and leadership opportunities for those living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. One grand prize winner will receive sixteen rare bottles, including aged expressions from Pappy Van Winkle, E.H Taylor, and Buffalo Trace’s Antique Collection. The raffle will close Sept. 27.

In addition to the collectible whiskey, the raffle winner will earn an exclusive, all-expense-paid trip to New Hampshire’s Liquor & Wine Outlets’ Distiller’s Week. Plans for the excursion include a Buffalo Trace tasting dinner, VIP tickets to a premium spirits showcase, a dining gift card, and hotel accommodations.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Best Buddies New Hampshire to support the incredible work they do, providing friendship, resources, and a social network to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” NHLC chairman Joseph Mollica states in the release. “Our nonprofit raffle program features a world-class prize package that can only be described as a whiskey lover’s dream. Our raffle program raises critical funding for New Hampshire’s nonprofit community, while at the same time showcasing our wide variety of rare products.”

Past financial support by the NHLC has contributed to Best Buddies’ School Friendship and Citizens programming.

A full list of the raffle’s prizes is available online. Tickets are available for $100 each, with no limit on the number of tickets entrants may purchase. One winner will be chosen at the end of September, or within three days of the tickets selling out.

Winning this premium spirits package and also supporting a New Hampshire nonprofit? Now that’s the stuff of collectors’ dreams.