Although the American craft beer market may be stagnating, the world of beer collectibles just hit a historic milestone. A 1950s Chief Oshkosh beer can recently sold at auction for a staggering $111,150, according to a press release from Massachusetts-based Morean Auctions. This sale set a new record for the highest price paid for a piece of beer memorabilia.

Originally produced by Wisconsin’s now-defunct Oshkosh Brewing Company, Chief Oshkosh beer hasn’t been brewed since the early 1970s. According to Morean Auctions, the recently-sold can is the only example of its kind in existence and is in near-perfect condition.

Dan Morean, founder of the auction house, posted about the can on Facebook while pre-bidding was underway, cataloging its journey in ownership since the early 1950s. The post reportedly inspired the winning bidder, a Wisconsin man, to bid on the item.

“It was both thrilling and validating to see the price surpass $100,000. These old beer cans were never meant to be collectibles,” Morean said. “They were designed to be disposed of, which makes them incredibly rare. Collectors have had a deep passion for them since the 1970s, and it’s gratifying to see them gain the recognition they truly deserve.”

Morean Auctions is currently the only licensed auction house that specializes in beer and alcohol advertising memorabilia and collectibles. The company has been selling vintage beer cans, bottles, signs, trays, and other antiques through Breweriana.com since 1997, but expanded into the auction space in 2016. This past December, the auction house set the previous record for a beer can sale when it auctioned off a 1930s can of Brown Derby Pilsner, which ultimately sold for $93,600.