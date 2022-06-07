After sitting undisturbed for over four decades, a rare whisky broke records Monday at a United Kingdom auction.

A resident of Edinburgh, Scotland recently uncovered the bottle of “Queen’s Visit” Islay Whisky in a cupboard of his family’s home. While the exact production number is unknown, this is estimated to be one of only 40 bottles in existence, according to Daily Record.

The discovery comes as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee comes to a close in the United Kingdom this weekend. The twelve-year-old whisky, created by the now shuttered Port Ellen distillery to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 1980 visit to Islay, has gained a reputation for its rarity and impressive quality.

Gordon McIntosh discovered the spirit in a cupboard under the stairs while selling his family home 23 years ago; he did not immediately realize the spirit’s worth but brought it with him during his move to Glasgow. The bottle remained undisturbed until McIntosh later learned of the value of Port Ellen during a whisky tasting tour.

The Edinburgh resident had the bottle professionally evaluated and says he was surprised to learn of the whisky’s worth. Historians such as Whiskey Auctioneer head curator Joe Wilson call the bottle “incomparable.”

Previously, similar bottles of “Queen’s Visit” whisky sold for up to £72,000 at auction. McIntosh’s discovery broke current records, selling Monday night for £84,000, or over $105,000 in U.S. dollars.

According to the Daily Record, the “Queen’s Visit” whisky was produced for the Queen and her senior staff members to take home after their visit to the Isle of Islay. Port Ellen ceased distillery production in 1983 and has since become known for its exclusivity.