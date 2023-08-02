It appears that some brands already want you to put down your Piña Colada and reach for an autumnal brew. You heard us right: two major breweries, Samuel Adams and Dogfish Head, released their signature pumpkin ales on Tuesday — in the middle of a heat wave.

Pumpkin beers can be a controversial topic, and the sudden appearance of these seasonal brews suggest the power of “pumpkin creep,” the phenomenon of pumpkin products continuing to appear earlier and earlier each year.

Still, they’re popular for a reason. Samuel Adams Jack-O pumpkin ale is brewed with the intention of creating a flavor profile light and crisp enough to enjoy during those warmer days while transitioning into fall. It blends classic spiced flavors like pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg, along with subtle notes of fresh citrus to keep it balanced and refreshing. Sam Adams didn’t stop there, though. In addition to this more versatile ale, the brewery also released its signature OctoberFest beer this week as well as a Beer Fest variety pack, which includes the seasonal Flannel Fest Munich Dunkel.

Also making an early appearance is the Dogfish Head Punkin Ale, now offered in cans for the first time with a new packaging design. This full-bodied brown ale is undeniably autumnal — brewed with real pumpkin meat, brown sugar, and fall spices — so it might be a little more difficult to integrate into the cooler during the summer heat.

While many of us will opt to stay on the beach with our frozen drinks for at least another month, those who have been clamoring for the arrival of pumpkin beers can rest assured that these releases will be hitting shelves soon.