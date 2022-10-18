Something’s brewing — and it’s more than just great beer. An annual product partnership between hop supplier Yakima Chief Hops and Pink Boots Society (PBS) is set to support a scholarship for women in the alcohol industry.

Yakima Chief Hops provides individual hop varieties, as well as hop blends, to brewers across the globe. For each pound of this year’s Pink Boot Blend purchased, Yakima Chief Hops will donate $3 to the Pink Boots Society scholarship program.

The blend, containing three hop varieties, is available for commercial brewers worldwide, according to an Oct. 18 press release. Pre-order signup for the sixth annual Pink Boots Blend recently opened.

Yakima Chief Hops’ scholarship blend initiative has raised over $500,000 in funding through its six-year tenure.

“Collaborating with members is what I think helps us make each hop blend unique. This blend is simple and powerful at the same time,” Barbara McDonald, lead distiller at Laws Whiskey House, states in the online listing for the blend. “I hope it will inspire some really great brew days. The Pink Boots Blend brings so many individuals together in our community from the hops blend to the pour in a glass. That is something I will always cherish!”

This year’s hop varieties include Loral, Ekuanot, and HBC 586. The hops are expected to produce floral, citrus, tropical, and stone fruit aromas, according to the blend’s online listing.

PBS states in the press release that its mission is “to assist, inspire, and encourage women and non-binary individuals in the fermented and alcoholic beverage industry through education.” The organization currently offers several different scholarship opportunities listed on its website.

Blends will ship prior to International Women’s Day on March 8, which is planned for the organization’s Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day. Brewers are encouraged to register and share their own Pink Boots Blend creations.

The deadline for pre-orders is Dec. 31, 2022. Last year’s blend sold out before the deadline, so the supplier recommends ordering early.

