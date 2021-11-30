During the pandemic, Americans looked for tried and true wines that they knew would get them through the long haul. It should come as no surprise, therefore, to learn that the 20 best-selling domestic wine brands last year were all beloved household names.

According to data from the Beverage Information Group (shared by the American Association of Wine Economists), Franzia and Barefoot were the best-selling domestic wine brands in 2020, with close to 50 million 9-liter cases sold between them.

In third place came Bota Box, which also enjoyed the largest sales growth, with a 41.2 percent increase from 2019 to 2020. Bota Box is advertised as a “premium” box wine and touts the environmental benefits of imbibing from a box.

Other wine-shop classics topped the chart, like pot-bellied bottled Carlo Rossi and pretty-in-pink Sutter Home, selling 11.2 and 10.2 million cases each.

Check out the list below to learn more about America’s favorite domestic wines.

The Best Selling Domestic Wines in the U.S. for 2020