If you brought home a 1,844-can pack of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer, who would you share it with?

Pabst Blue Ribbon is launching a new campaign to help consumers cool off from both the sweltering weather and inflation prices. In a throwback to the brand’s founding in early 19th century Milwaukee, the brewer is introducing the 1844 pack.

As you might have already guessed, the package will include a whopping 1,844 cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon lager. According to a June 29 press release by the company, this special offering will include only 250 packs distributed nationwide during this summer.

In addition to the launch of the 1844 package, Pabst Blue Ribbon is hosting a sweepstakes giveaway throughout the month of July. During the summer month, the brewer will give away $1,844 every day.

Lucky winners will also receive 1,844 gallons of gas, and the company will award gifts in July and in August. As gas — as well as beer — prices skyrocket through economic inflation, Pabst Blue Ribbon says it hopes the giveaway will take a bit of economic pressure off consumers this summer.

Last year, the beer company launched a 1776-beer pack to commemorate the Fourth of July. In the 2021 press release, PBR vice president Nick Reely said, “1,776 is the most we could do because 1,777 seemed excessive.” It appears the brand has now outdone themselves.

Individuals can enter the 2022 sweepstakes through the contest’s website starting July 1 or through a QR code at some retail locations that offer Pabst Blue Ribbon.