New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlets are raffling off a combined $65,000 worth of whiskey to two lucky winners.

The coveted package includes rare finds such as Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve 23, Old Fitzgerald 15-year Bottled-in-Bond, and Old Forester Birthday Bourbon, among 13 other rare bottles.

A maximum of 3,500 tickets are being sold for a price of $100. We’re nearing the end of the raffle, which began on Sep. 15, but fans of premium bourbon can enter as many times as they want until Oct. 15 at 4 p.m.

Winning the whiskey collection is not the only incentive to enter. This year, the New Hampshire Liquor Commision (NHLC) partnered with Best Buddies New Hampshire to fund the nonprofit’s mission to help those with disabilities.

Winners are also rewarded with an all-expense trip to New Hampshire, which includes airfare or mileage, hotel accommodations in Manchester, N.H., and stipends for dining. The prize culminates with VIP tickets to the Distillers Showcase of Premium Spirits (with seminars, tastings, and celebrity panels), access to an NHLC-sponsored tasting event, and tickets to a Buffalo Trace tasting dinner during the first week of November.

Earlier this year, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board hosted a similar lottery, though the prize was not nearly as extensive.

Considering the hefty package and premium whiskeys being offered, a $100 ticket doesn’t sound too bad.