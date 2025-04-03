On Thursday, Pabst Brewing Company announced the launch of Pabst Light, a new 4.2 percent ABV light lager with 96 calories and 3.5 carbs per 12-ounce can. Pabst Light is brewed with premium hops and grains, making for a crisp and crushable American macro lager.

“We developed a new, special recipe for Pabst Light using only premium ingredients,” senior vice president of brewing at Pabst, John Kimes, said in the release. “El Dorado hops are rarely used in American Light beer, and they create a smooth, crisp, and refreshing taste.”

Although the San Antonio-based brewery owns and produces many iconic brands, including Lone Star, Rainier, and Old Style, the Pabst Blue Ribbon portfolio currently consists of just four expressions: the original PBR, PBR Extra, PBR Easy, and a non-alcoholic offering. While PBR Easy is marketed as a low-calorie beer like Pabst Light, the new brew contains 14 fewer calories and a slightly higher ABV.

“We developed Pabst Light for people who want a great-tasting light beer without overthinking it — low calories, low carbs, and priced right, when value means so much to today’s shopper,” director of Pabst Light, Kim Oakley, added

Pabst Brewing Company CEO Paul Chibe teased the release of Pabst Light in an interview with Beer Business Daily back in mid-February, and hospitality industry publication Bar & Restaurant News posted a sponsored article regarding the launch on March 18. But now, the news is official and Pabst Light is rolling out to retailers nationwide.

At the start of 2025, Pabst Brewing Company announced a new contract brewing agreement with Anheuser-Busch InBev following the end of its nearly two-decade long contract with Molson Coors, so production of Pabst Light will likely take place at several of AB InBev’s 12 domestic breweries.

Pabst Light is available in 12-ounce and 16-ounce can multipacks, as well as individual 25-ounce cans. At the time of publishing, the company has yet to announce details on pricing.