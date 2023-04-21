Wine drinkers showed lots of love for Oregon last year.

The Oregon wine industry’s sales by volume reached a record high of 5.3 million cases in 2022, according to Shanken News Daily. The sales numbers, sourced from a new Impact Databank report, indicate a consistent upward trend of interest in wines from the northwestern state known for its Pinot Noirs.

Sales volume increased 3 percent year-over-year, with dollar sales hitting an impressive $900 million last year. That number is nearly double from 2015 stats, when Oregon wine producers reported $471 million in sales. Crowd-pleasing Pinot accounts for some 60 percent of harvested grapes in Oregon, with a higher share found among the state’s largest producers. Individual brands indicate similar positive growth in consumer demand this year.

A to Z, a brand currently held by Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, reported a 1.5 percent increase in sales by volume. The wine brand sold 320,000 cases of its popular wines in 2022, solidifying it as Oregon’s top producer. Acrobat, produced by Foley Family Wines, reported a 2.8 percent increase to 158,000 cases last year, despite environmental and supply chain issues during its 2022 Pinot harvest.

In addition to Oregon’s increased Pinot Noir demand — growing seven to 10 percent year-over-year — consumers indicate a 20 to 30 percent uptick in Chardonnay demand.

Impact Database shared individual 2022 sales data from the top seven Oregon brands, which you can read here:

Brand Parent Company 2022 Depletions by Volume (Thousands of 9-Liter cases) Percent Change Year-Over-Year A to Z A to Z Wineworks / Ste. Michelle 380 1.5% Underwood Union Wine Co. 360 -6.5% Erath Ste Michelle Wine Estates 320 -1.5% Willamette Willamette Valley Vineyards 187 -8.1% Acrobat Foley Family Wines 158 2.8% King Estate King Estate Winery 149 -0.3% Elouan Copper Cane Wines & Provisions 140 7.5%

