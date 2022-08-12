The annual release of Old Forester’s Birthday Bourbon marks an important moment on the calendar for bourbon collectors. This year, however, the celebration looks a bit different.

Old Forester enthusiasts will no longer be able to simply purchase the coveted bottle at the distillery, according to an emailed Aug. 12 press release. A nationwide sweepstake will instead give select individuals the opportunity to purchase the 2022 expression of the release. A bottle will then be reserved for each winner at the Louisville distillery.

“Birthday Bourbon holds a special place among Old Forester’s limited releases, celebrating the legacy of the Brown family,” master distiller Chris Morris states in the press release. “We’re excited to open up the opportunity for bourbon lovers all over the country to get their hands on this beloved bourbon.”

Entries will be open from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31 online at Old Forester’s website. Select winners will be notified by email on Sept. 2, after which they’ll be able to purchase the bourbon for $149.99.

The unique expression of Old Forester has been released every year since 2000, with this year’s celebratory bourbon marking the 22nd release of the limited-edition spirit. The Sept. 2 release date — or in this case, the day that winners are notified — also marks distiller and Brown-Forman founder George Garvin Brown’s birthday.