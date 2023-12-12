Old Forester’s 117 Series has brought a number of covetable and experimental bottles to market. On Tuesday, the bourbon brand released the line’s newest addition: Scotch Cask Finish.

The new 93-proof bourbon is a celebration of Old Forester founder George Garvin Brown’s Gaelic roots, and was aged Scotch whisky casks sourced from Scotland’s Speyside region. The aging casks were also formerly used for sherry and wine maturation, adding a complex depth of fruit to the resulting bourbon.

“This release is special to the family history our brand was built on,” said Old Forester master Taster Melissa Rift in a press release. “We‘ve been creating top-quality, rare and innovative expressions for 150 years, and this scotch whiskey captures our founder’s spirit in another rich and smooth liquid, which I recommend serving neat.”

According to the brand, the limited-edition bourbon offers aromas of smoky char, milk chocolate, and spiced fruit on the nose with toffee, cinnamon, and toasted almond on the palate. Cocoa and oak round out the buttery finish.

Old Forester was founded in Louisville, Ky. in 1870, and has become a fixture in the American whiskey category. Its 117 Series — which is a nod to the distillery’s original address on Louisville’s Whiskey Row — was launched in 2021 with the release of the High Angels’ Share expression. Since then, it’s premiered outstanding bottlings from single-warehouse releases to extra-aged bourbons and more.

Old Forester 117 Series Scotch Cask Finish is available starting Dec. 12. In select Kentucky stores and at the retail shop at Old Forester Distilling Co. for a suggested price of $59.99.