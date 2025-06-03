On Tuesday, Heaven Hill Distillery announced a new signature offering in the Old Fitzgerald Bourbon portfolio: Old Fitzgerald 7-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

The bourbon is crafted using the brand’s standard mash bill of 68 percent corn, 20 percent wheat, and 12 percent malted barley. Aged for seven years in Level 3 charred new American oak barrels, the whiskey is said to waft aromas of honey and graham crackers before revealing notes of brown sugar, fresh bread, baking spices, and subtle oak on the palate.

“Seven years proved to be a sweet spot for a Whiskey that already transcends expectations for a wheated Bourbon,” said Heaven Hill master distiller Conor O’Driscoll in a press release. “This refined Bourbon carries the same layered elegance its longer-aged sibling made famous, and the same commitment to excellence found in every bottle from Heaven Hill Distillery.”

The new expression arrives in slim packaging distinct from previous expressions’ decanter bottles, with an updated version of the brand’s logo proudly displayed across the front.

Old Fitzgerald 7-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is currently available, and will continue rolling out to retailers, restaurants, bars, and other venues nationwide this summer for a suggested retail price of $59.99. While bottles are currently on offer on the secondary market for hiked-up prices, this is a permanent addition to the Old Fitzgerald portfolio, so don’t feel pressured to splurge in order to secure a bottle.