Ron Swanson’s done it again. On Monday, Lagavulin launched the fourth limited-edition installment in its ongoing collaboration with actor Nick Offerman: Lagavulin: Offerman Edition Caribbean Rum Cask Finish Aged 11 Years.

According to a brand press release, the expression is inspired by the “Parks and Recreation” star’s love of sailing and seafaring, and is said to embody a journey between the Caribbean islands and the coastal Scottish isle of Islay.

“Laboring together with Lagavulin blending master Stuart Morrison, we have landed upon our most delicious, exotic liquid yet,” Offerman said in the release. “There have been many accusations leveled against me regarding my desire to concoct the perfect dram to sit and sip whilst viewing my favorite mermaid musicals, so that I might feel even more fully like a Scottish-Caribbean underwater siren-princess.”

A celebration of sea and smoke, the Scotch was aged for a full 11 years in ex-bourbon and sherry casks before a finishing period of over 8 months in ex-Caribbean rum casks. According to the brand, the whisky exudes notes of charred embers, crème brûlée, sea salt, and lemon meringue pie. Those flavors carry over to the palate, which allegedly boasts wisps of toffee, cinnamon, and vanilla.

Offerman’s playful commentary aside, the expression has garnered some critical praise: it was awarded a Double Gold medal at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition in April, marking the fourth consecutive year that a Lagavulin: Offerman Edition spirit has received the honor.

Lagavulin: Offerman Edition Caribbean Rum Cask Finish Scotch is bottled at 46 percent ABV with a suggested price of $89.99. It’s currently available in the U.S., U.K., Germany, China, Taiwan, Australia, and at Scotland’s Lagavulin distillery.