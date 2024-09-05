The 2024 NFL season is just kicking off. But as fans trickle back into stadiums eager to see if their home team has a shot at the championship, they may be hit with some sticker shock. According to new data from Bookies.com, the average cost for a family of four to attend a professional football game has increased 20 percent year-over-year at approximately $808.20.

One factor contributing to the rising cost of attendance? Beer prices. Bookies.com reached out to concessions retailers at every NFL stadium and consulted local sources to determine preseason price charts, then used them to calculate the cost of a 16-ounce beer. From there, the sports betting site ranked each team by beer price — and the results are staggering.

Cheering on the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium? You better wish your wallet good luck this season, as one 16-ounce beer is expected to run fans a whopping $16.49. The situation isn’t much better for backers of the Las Vegas Raiders — one brew at Allegiant Stadium costs an impressive $14.99. Rounding out the top three teams with the most expensive beers in football is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whose fans will pay $14.25.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, fans of the Cincinnati Bengals are in luck — 16 ounces of suds will run them just $6.80, while attendees at the Cleveland Browns Stadium will pay slightly more at $7.15. Attendees of Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, will enjoy the third-cheapest beer in football, with a pint running about $7.20.

Curious to see how much you can expect to pay for a beer at your team’s stadium this season? Check out the price of a brew at every NFL stadium below.