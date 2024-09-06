Football season is back, and with it comes the excitement of heading into a stadium to cheer on the home team. But if there’s one thing that fans shouldn’t be looking forward to on game day, it’s shelling out an arm and a leg for concessions.

It’s no secret that enjoying a beer at an NFL game is expensive, but if you feel like you’re spending more and more money every season, you’re not imagining things. According to new data from FinanceBuzz, beer prices have increased by an average of 25 percent across the NFL, and they’ve more than doubled at five teams’ stadiums.

The financial advice website collected data from the 2013 and 2023 editions of the NFL Fan Cost Index (performed annually by Team Marketing Report) to determine which teams have increased beer prices the most. Unfortunately, for Carolina Panthers fans, the cost of a 16-ounce brew at Bank of America Stadium has skyrocketed 142 percent in the past 10 years. In 2013, Panthers fans enjoyed the cheapest beer in the league, sipping brews priced at just $4.36. Last season, that same beer cost $10.56 a pop — the 10th-most expensive in the NFL.

Beers sold at Los Angeles Chargers games experienced a similar price hike, jumping from $6.67 to $14.75 in the same period — a 121-percent increase. In third place is the Philadelphia Eagles, whose fans spent 119 percent more for beers in 2023 than they did in 2013. In total, five teams have more than doubled their beer prices, with costs up 112 percent at New Orleans Saints games and 105 percent at SoFi Stadium during Los Angeles Rams games.

Curious to see which stadiums in the league have upped beer prices the most? Check out the top 10 teams with the most dramatic beer price hikes from 2013 to 2023 below.

The NFL Teams With the Highest Beer Price Increases