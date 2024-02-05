The NFL’s Drunkest Fans This Season, Ranked (2023)

Football and beer have always gone hand-in-hand. And with every season, their friendship grows stronger: super-soaked Super Bowl ads dominate airtime, team-branded cans abound, and stadium parking lots fill each weekend with spectators ready to drink. That said, some NFL fans drink with more abandon than others.

The team at BACtrack compiled blood alcohol content (BAC) data from over 28,000 positive BAC tests from Sept. 2023 to Jan. 2024 in order to determine just how much football fans are drinking on a team-to-team basis. From 6 a.m. the day of regular season games until 6 a.m. the following day, BACtrack measured the result recorded each time an NFL fan took a BAC test. All data was retrieved anonymously from users of the BACtrack app, which connects with the company’s smartphone-compatible BACtrack breathalyzers. (Each users’ respective team was taken into consideration and data was only analyzed if their data sharing option is turned on in-app, their location services turned on, and they have granted the BACtrack app permission to access bluetooth.)

While BACtrack only analyzed regular season games, they found that teams performing better — like the final four teams in the 2023 playoffs )the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, and San Francisco 49ers) — tend to have fans that drink less on game days. Alternatively, fans of teams that don’t perform as well — like the Tennessee Titans, who went 6-11 this season — tend to drink more.

Curious to see how drunk the fans of your favorite NFL team tend to get on game days? Check out our map below.

Ranking NFL Fans by BAC