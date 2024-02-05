Football and beer have always gone hand-in-hand. And with every season, their friendship grows stronger: super-soaked Super Bowl ads dominate airtime, team-branded cans abound, and stadium parking lots fill each weekend with spectators ready to drink. That said, some NFL fans drink with more abandon than others.

The team at BACtrack compiled blood alcohol content (BAC) data from over 28,000 positive BAC tests from Sept. 2023 to Jan. 2024 in order to determine just how much football fans are drinking on a team-to-team basis. From 6 a.m. the day of regular season games until 6 a.m. the following day, BACtrack measured the result recorded each time an NFL fan took a BAC test. All data was retrieved anonymously from users of the BACtrack app, which connects with the company’s smartphone-compatible BACtrack breathalyzers. (Each users’ respective team was taken into consideration and data was only analyzed if their data sharing option is turned on in-app, their location services turned on, and they have granted the BACtrack app permission to access bluetooth.)

While BACtrack only analyzed regular season games, they found that teams performing better — like the final four teams in the 2023 playoffs )the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, and San Francisco 49ers) — tend to have fans that drink less on game days. Alternatively, fans of teams that don’t perform as well — like the Tennessee Titans, who went 6-11 this season — tend to drink more.

Curious to see how drunk the fans of your favorite NFL team tend to get on game days? Check out our map below.

The NFL’s Drunkest Fans This Season, Ranked (2023)

Ranking NFL Fans by BAC

Ranking NFL Team BAC Average
1 Tennessee Titans 0.093
2 Pittsburgh Steelers 0.088
3 Indianapolis Colts 0.085
4 Atlanta Falcons 0.080
5 New Orleans Saints 0.079
6 Miami Dolphins 0.078
7 Green Bay Packers 0.078
8 New England Patriots 0.078
9 Las Vegas Raiders 0.078
10 Los Angeles Rams 0.075
11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0.074
12 Cleveland Browns 0.073
13 Seattle Seahawks 0.073
14 San Francisco 49ers 0.070
15 Denver Broncos 0.070
16 Philadelphia Eagles 0.070
17 Carolina Panthers 0.069
18 Houston Texans 0.069
19 Cincinnati Bengals 0.068
20 Buffalo Bils 0.065
21 Dallas Cowboys 0.065
22 Detroit Lions 0.065
23 Arizona Cardinals 0.064
24 Chicago Bears 0.063
25 Minnesota Vikings 0.063
26 Los Angeles Chargers 0.062
27 Baltimore Ravens 0.059
28 Washington Commanders 0.058
29 New York Giants 0.058
30 Kansas City Chiefs 0.051
31 Jacksonville Jaguars Insufficient Data
32 New York Jets Insufficient Data

 