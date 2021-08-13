From tailgates to stadium brews, booze is essential for any American football outing.
A recent report from SportsHandle examined this long-standing tradition and ranked the nation’s “booziest and biggest drinkers.” Surveying 2,013 NFL fans of legal drinking age, the report looked at the average number of drinks consumed and at what cost for each game.
Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals ranked No. 1, with an average of 5.2 drinks each game. It’s a remarkable outcome, considering that fans of the team ranked No. 16 just four years ago.
Meanwhile, 2017 winner Dallas Cowboys found itself in 14th spot this year, with fans averaging 3.7 drinks. San Francisco 49ers fans concluded the list at No. 32, drinking just 2.6 beverages per game. Where did your team place?
Here are the drunkest fans in the NFL for 2021, ranked:
- Cincinnati Bengals (average drinks: 5.2)
- Baltimore Ravens (average drinks: 4.7)
- Buffalo Bills (average drinks: 4.5)
- Chicago Bears (average drinks: 4.5)
- Carolina Panthers (average drinks: 4.4)
- Denver Broncos (average drinks: 4.4)
- Los Angeles Chargers (average drinks: 4.4)
- Cleveland Browns (average drinks: 4.3)
- Los Angeles Rams (average drinks: 4.3)
- Detroit Lions (average drinks: 4.1)
- Atlanta Falcons (average drinks: 3.9)
- Houston Texans (average drinks: 3.8)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (average drinks: 3.8)
- Dallas Cowboys (average drinks: 3.7)
- Green Bay Packers (average drinks: 3.7)
- Indianapolis Colts (average drinks: 3.7)
- New York Jets (average drinks: 3.7)
- Washington Football Team (average drinks: 3.7)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (average drinks: 3.6)
- Las Vegas Raiders (average drinks: 3.6)
- New Orleans Saints (average drinks: 3.6)
- Kansas City Chiefs (average drinks: 3.5)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (average drinks: 3.5)
- Arizona Cardinals (average drinks: 3.4)
- New York Giants (average drinks: 3.4)
- Philadelphia Eagles (average drinks: 3.4)
- Miami Dolphins (average drinks: 3.3)
- Seattle Seahawks (average drinks: 3.3)
- Minnesota Vikings (average drinks: 3.2)
- New England Patriots (average drinks: 3.0)
- Tennessee Titans (average drinks: 3.0)
- San Francisco 49ers (average drinks: 2.6)