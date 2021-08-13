From tailgates to stadium brews, booze is essential for any American football outing.

A recent report from SportsHandle examined this long-standing tradition and ranked the nation’s “booziest and biggest drinkers.” Surveying 2,013 NFL fans of legal drinking age, the report looked at the average number of drinks consumed and at what cost for each game.

Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals ranked No. 1, with an average of 5.2 drinks each game. It’s a remarkable outcome, considering that fans of the team ranked No. 16 just four years ago.

Meanwhile, 2017 winner Dallas Cowboys found itself in 14th spot this year, with fans averaging 3.7 drinks. San Francisco 49ers fans concluded the list at No. 32, drinking just 2.6 beverages per game. Where did your team place?

Here are the drunkest fans in the NFL for 2021, ranked: