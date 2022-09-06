After Jameson enjoyed a record year in sales, parent brand Pernod Ricard is looking to expand its production capabilities. Irish Distillers, a subsidiary of Pernod Ricard, announced the construction plans of a new distillery in a Sept. 6 press release.

A €250 million ($248 million) investment plan named Midleton Co. in Cork, Ireland as the new site for an Irish whiskey distillery. The carbon-neutral production facility is set to open in 2025 and will emphasize waste-reduction procedures.

The new investment will occupy a 55-acre space adjacent to the already-established Midleton Distillery, producing landmark brands such as Jameson, Powers, Redbreast, Midleton Very Rare, the Spot, and Method and Madness.

The corporation is also prioritizing climate-friendly operations; a whopping €50 million budget will go towards making Midleton Distillery carbon-neutral by December 2026.

Pernod Ricard estimates the construction will create 800 jobs during the distillery’s construction, not including an additional 100 skilled positions once it’s in operation. As the company’s distillation capacity grows, so does its need for barley and malted barley; it’s estimated that the company’s grain purchases from local farms will increase by 50 percent.

In the release, Irish Distillers notes the facility’s impact on the local community.

“Whiskey has been distilled in Midleton for almost 200 years and as such it has always been our desire to secure the future of distilling in East Cork. Today, we are delighted to announce plans for a new distillery connected to the famed Midleton Distillery,” operations director Tommy Keane states. “We are incredibly proud of Midleton’s well-earned reputation as the home of some of the world’s most loved Irish whiskeys, and today’s announcement — along with the ongoing €13 million ($12.9 million) redevelopment of our visitor experience — will cement Midleton’s reputation as a world-renowned whiskey destination. Through the delivery of this distillery, we also plan to play our part in supporting Ireland’s decarbonising strategy while also aligning with Pernod Ricard’s commitment to follow a net zero trajectory by 2050.”

This expansion brings Jameson one step closer to its goal of selling 15 million cases annually by 2030.