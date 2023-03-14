New launches from New Belgium are poised to completely shake up the craft beverage market.

New Belgium just introduced a limited-release line of hard juices, according to a March 14 article from Brewbound. The 5 percent ABV Wild Nectar Hard Juice is available in four markets: Colorado, North Carolina, Illinois, and Pennsylvania.

The new, lightly carbonated juices are available in three flavors: Passionfruit Lime, Strawberry Guava, and Passionfruit Mango Orange. Each 12-ounce can contains 120–130 calories (depending on the flavor) and 1 gram of sugar, according to Craft Business Daily. Strawberry Guava and Passionfruit Lime can be purchased in 8-packs, while Passionfruit Mango Orange is available in 4-packs.

The products are geared toward drinkers who are seeking “a full-flavor, fruit-forward alcoholic beverage that doesn’t sacrifice refreshment by adding flavor,” a brand representative told Brewbound.

Another exciting launch from Voodoo Ranger — a New Belgium family of IPAs — could be hitting shelves in the coming months, according to Beer Business Daily’s March 14 newsletter. Online platform MyBeerBuzz first discovered the label approval documents for a Voodoo Ranger branded line of hard teas on March 11.

The labels, accessed through the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau’s COLA database, feature the brand’s iconic skeleton and branding consistent with the Voodoo Ranger core lineup.

The hard teas are produced by City Brewing Company in Wisconsin, per the COLA entry.

There are currently two approved names for the new launch: Voodoo Ranger Hardline Tea and Voodoo Ranger Hardcharged Tea. According to the label, the lemon-flavored tea will be sold at 7 percent ABV in 24-ounce cans.

This label approval is not an official confirmation of this new product; Voodoo Ranger will likely share more concrete details in the near future.