Just when it felt like Napa Valley couldn’t get any more luxurious, this sprawling mansion hit the market. According to Realtor.com, the 130-acre property perched atop Mount Veeder boasts more than its fair share of amenities, and is located in one of the region’s most sought-after areas — and it’s going for a cool $22 million.

“When I first drove up to the property, my first response was, ‘Wow, where did this come from?'” recalls listing agent Arthur Goodrich of Sotheby’s International Realty. “I have never seen something this contemporary before in Napa Valley. It looks like a sculpture sitting on top of Mount Veeder.”

The estate includes a pair of modern, all-white homes: a four-bedroom villa equipped with a library and fitness center and a two-bedroom guest tower separated from the main villa by a large pool. So yes, you and a friend could go in on the property together and have plenty of space…for a reasonable $11 million each.

The five-story tower, designed by U.K.-based architect David Connor, soars dramatically above the mountaintop. The structure is reportedly the tallest in Napa County, and offers breathtaking panoramic views.

What we think is the most appealing part of the property, though, is the eight acres of Cabernet Sauvignon vineyards. Mount Veeder is a prime area for incredible Cab — the region is home to Mayacamas Vineyards, whose 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon received a 99 point rating from us this year — so we know the mountain can produce some good fruit.

If you fantasize about spending your days taking in sweeping views of the rolling Napa Valley hillsides while hanging out by the pool and casually making some outstanding wines, then maybe it’s time to start saving up.