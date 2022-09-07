Buying a home can be a long, time-intensive process. Why settle for anything less than the perfect property? This real estate listing, which holds an unusual basement addition, might just be that dream home.

On Coombs Street in Napa, Calif. sits a four-bedroom house with a winery beneath it. It’s on the market with an asking price of nearly $2.5 million, according to the online Coldwell Banker listing.

“The Winery House is a hidden treasure in historic downtown Napa. A beautifully maintained and improved Victorian with an 1100 approx. sq. ft. basement winery with 250 case permit, and absolutely gorgeous party room,” the listing states. “It’s impossible not to be surprised and delighted at every turn.”

The Victorian-style home was built in the 1870s and likely moved to its current location in the early 20th century. Current owner Marketta Fourmeaux, who has owned the property since 2008, came up with the idea to build the underground facility, according to the San Francisco Gate.

Alongside the coveted winery space, the property boasts “glowing” wood floors, bay windows, French pocket doors, and other unique design features. A newly-updated kitchen holds a gas range oven and a sliding glass door leading to a cushy sun deck. Grapevines as well as olive and orange trees line the backyard patio.

The hand-dug underground winery perfectly complements these entertaining spaces; however, zoning laws unfortunately won’t permit the home’s future owners to host public tasting events. Still, the underground cellar holds a stash of wine for private gatherings or simply collecting — and the owner is open to including these wines in the property sale.