On Wednesday, Myers’s Rum launched a new lineup featuring the first rums ever finished in the highly-coveted Buffalo Trace Antique Collection (BATC) casks. Myers’s, which was acquired by the Sazerac Company in 2018, has leaned into more experimental releases in recent years as the brand aims to revolutionize rum production, similarly to how Sazerac did with whiskey.

Each of the new expressions features Myers’s Original Dark Rum crafted by Sazerac master blender Drew Mayville and are finished in barrels formerly used to age George T. Stagg, William Larue Weller, Sazerac Rye 18 Year Old, Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye, and Eagle Rare 17 Year Old. The five expressions will live in Myers’s brand-new lineup dubbed the Signature Cask Collection. The launch comes on the heels of a similar strategy Sazerac implemented for its Tequila Corazon brand, which launched three añejos finished in some of the same prized barrels in January 2024.

Given the varying casks used for finishing, each rum in the series is bottled at varying proofs with all five delivering unique flavor profiles. The first, Myers’s Rum Signature Cask Collection – Finished in George T. Stagg Barrels, is said to be the most complex and powerful of the bunch, bottled at 100 proof. According to the brand, the nose is dominated by notes of leather, dark molasses, charred oak, and coffee. The influence of the barrels used to age the 15-year-old, barrel-proof bourbon is said to be felt on the palate, imparting deep brown sugar and dark cherry flavors before a robust finish takes over with strong oak and lingering smoke.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Myers’s Rum Signature Cask Collection – Finished in William Larue Weller Barrels is the lowest-proofed rum in the new collection, coming in at 41.5 percent ABV. The rum is said to lean on the sweeter side, with aromas of ripe bananas, butterscotch, brown sugar, and caramel. On the palate, the rum is described as balanced with dark cherry, toffee, vanilla, charred oak, and baking spice notes.

Bottled at 86 proof, Myers’s Rum Signature Cask Collection – Finished in Sazerac Rye 18 Year Old Barrels is said to open with powerful orange peel and rye spice aromas before a tropical fruit palate highlighting banana, pineapple, and vanilla notes takes over. Similarly accented with rye spice is Myers’s Rum Signature Cask Collection – Finished in Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Barrels, which comes in at 84.5 proof and is described as spicy with hints of dried fruit and herbal undertones. Rounding out the series is Myers’s Rum Signature Cask Collection – Finished in Eagle Rare 17 Year Old Barrels, which is the most bourbon-forward of the bunch. The rum is said to open with vanilla, dark fruit, baking spices, and dark chocolate on the nose with balanced oak and fruit dominating the palate.

Each of the rums in the Signature Cask Collection will be sold individually and available in limited quantities for a suggested retail price of $79.99.

Alongside this new collection, Myer’s has also launched the Signature Legends Collection with its flagship, Legacy Blend #1, crafted in collaboration with Foursquare Rum master blender Richard Seale. The collection has been described by the brand as a “curated selection of rare, limited-release rums that showcase innovative techniques and collaborative blends crafted in partnership with industry legends.”

The collection’s first expression is bottled at 94 proof and consists of a blend of Jamaican and Barbados rums. On the nose, the rum is said to deliver aromas of ripe banana, pineapple, and mango, with dark brown sugar and molasses following suit. The taste has been described as sweet and full-bodied, with prominent notes of honey and fruit undercut with hints of clove and smoke. Myers’s Signature Legends Collection – The Legacy Blend #1 will be available for purchase at a suggested retail price of $49.99.

“In crafting these rums, we focused on sourcing and experimenting with outstanding spirits and producers to create category-redefining products,” Mayville said in a press release. “With these new collections, we’re crossing spirit categories to see how the flavors interact, challenging ourselves to think creatively to develop products that entice customers to try something they may not have previously considered. The results are truly exceptional.”