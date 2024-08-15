In its new 2024 Alcoholic Drinks Report, brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance revealed the 10 most valuable wine and Champagne brands in the world. Despite a lot of doom and gloom surrounding the wine industry this year, this data suggests that many of the category’s biggest brands continue to show growth.

Based on value, three out of the top four most-valued brands are Champagne producers, and all of the brands in the top four — Moët & Chandon, Chandon, and Veuve Clicquot, and Dom Pérignon — are owned by French powerhouse LVMH. Moët & Chandon retained its No 1. spot from 2023, with a 9.1 percent increase in brand value this year.

Ranking fifth is Chinese wine brand Changyu, which dropped from the No. 2 spot this year due with a 33-percent decrease in value. According to Brand Finance’s research, this could be tied to a decline in stakeholders’ perceptions of Changyu’s price premium, likely due to an influx of competing wine brands in China.

Australia’s beloved critter wine Yellow Tail also makes an appearance in the top 10 this year. The brand demonstrated impressive growth, with an 138.7 percent increase in brand value from 2023, catapulting it from the 12th spot in 2023 to the 7th this year.

The report also features a Brand Strength Index (BSI) that takes several factors into account including, “inputs” or activities supporting the future strength of the brand; “equity” or current perceptions of the brand; and “outputs” which are performance measures such as market share. While Changyu dropped in value, the brand did still clinch the No. 1 spot on the BSI rankings.

To see what other wine and Champagne brands landed in the top 10 most valuable, check out the full list below.

The 10 Most Valuable Champagne and Wine Brands 2024

Moët & Chandon ($1.4 billion) Chandon ($1.0 billion) Veuve Clicquot ($959 million) Dom Pérignon ($800 million) Changyu ($707 million) Penfolds ($675 million) Yellow Tail ($613 million) Beringer ($542 million) Jacob’s Creek ($344 million) Lindeman’s ($271 million)

