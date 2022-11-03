Love it or loathe it, it’s nearly impossible to avoid the chore of grocery shopping. Some folks even have their preferred grocery store; in fact, having a favorite supermarket is humorously recognized as the key sign that one is becoming an “adult.”

Data shared by 24/7 Wall St. outlines the most popular grocery stores in the United States. Both regional and national chains make the list, with some surprising results. Publix, Hy-Vee, and Safeway are beloved in multiple states, while outliers like Trader Joe’s aren’t as popular.

To create this list, 24/7 Tempo compiled data on the top five grocery stores from Yelp and Google Trends. It narrowed down the top five grocery stores based on the number of positive Yelp reviews, then compared that list against Google Trend search volume. The grocery store with the highest number of searches between Jan. 21, 2021 and Jan. 20, 2022 was named the most popular in that state.

Costco and Walmart weren’t included in the ranking, as these superstores sell more than just groceries.

Did your favorite grocery store make the list? Keep reading to learn the top supermarket in each state.

Alabama – Publix

Alaska – Fred Meyer

Arizona – Safeway

Arkansas – Kroger

California – Trader Joe’s

Colorado – King Soopers

Connecticut – Stop & Shop

Delaware – Acme Markets

Florida – Publix

Georgia – Publix

Hawaii – Safeway

Idaho – Albertsons

Illinois – Jewel-Osco

Indiana – Kroger

Iowa – Hy-Vee

Kansas – Hy-Vee

Kentucky – Kroger

Louisiana – Rouses

Maine – Hannaford

Maryland – Safeway

Massachusetts – Stop & Shop

Michigan – Meijer

Minnesota – Hy-Vee

Mississippi – Kroger

Missouri – Hy-Vee

Montana – Albertsons

Nebraska – Hy-Vee

Nevada – Smith’s

New Hampshire – Market Basket

New Jersey – Acme Markets

New Mexico – Albertsons

New York – Trader Joe’s

North Carolina – Food Lion

North Dakota – Hornbacher’s

Ohio – Kroger

Oklahoma – Aldi

Oregon – Fred Meyer

Pennsylvania – Aldi

Rhode Island – Stop & Shop

South Carolina – Publix

South Dakota – Hy-Vee

Tennessee – Kroger

Texas – Kroger

Utah – Smith’s

Vermont – Hannaford

Virginia – Harris Teeter

Washington – Safeway

West Virginia – Kroger

Wisconsin – Meijer

Wyoming – Albertsons