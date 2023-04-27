Whether bold and buttery or bright and acidic, Chardonnay has captured the hearts (and palates) of drinkers across the world. Known for its easy-drinking and typical dry qualities, Chardonnay is a top-seller from producers in France, California, and beyond.

Wine-Searcher compiles an annual list of the most-searched wines on its platform, ranging from region-specific wines to select grapes. Unsurprisingly, this list of desirable Chardonnays is full of pricey heavy-hitters.

In previous year’s most-wanted roundups, Wine-Searcher excluded Chards produced in the well-known region of Burgundy for fear of a total sweep by the region. But as drinkers show more love to Californian vinos — with seven making last year’s list — the platform moved to consider wines from Burgundy, too. Bottles from the Champagne region, however, remain excluded from the roundup.

Keep reading to learn the world’s most frequently-searched Chardonnays this year:

This French Chardonnay is highly-awarded and pairs seamlessly with shellfish, lobster, and other seafood. It’s light in hue and remarkably dry, hitting at a moderate 13 percent ABV. Average Score: 93. Average Price: $217.

This buttery and multidimensional white wine hails from Puligny-Montrachet in France. The oaked yet still delicate Chardonnay is best enjoyed with poultry like chicken and turkey. Average Score: 90. Average Price: $310.

A highly-acclaimed Chardonnay, this wine offers high acidity and present minerality. It’s a bit pricer — typically retailing around $600 — and pairs well with citrus and raw shellfish. Average Score: 93. Average Price: $634.

Expect buttery notes from this option that’s matured for a year in-barrel before spending six months aging in-tank. It’s oaky and complex with a 14 percent ABV. Average Score: 92. Average Price: $446.

At nearly $1,500, this bottle is quite an investment. An exceptionally buttery French Chard, this wine is dry and oaked. It’s commonly enjoyed alongside white meat, which complements the complexities of the bold grape. Average Score: 94. Average Price: $1436.

This bright and acidic Chardonnay has soft minerality, notes of tree fruit, and subtle oakiness. It’s a medium-bodied pour that pairs well with seafood and poultry. Average Score: 93. Average Price: $732.

This Burgundy winery is known for its collector-friendly bottles — including this white wine, which retails for over $1,300. If you do choose to invest in a bottle, expect a well-rounded and savory flavor with just the right touch of acidity. Average Score: 92. Average Price: $1,361.

The prestigious wine producer Domaine Bonneau du Martray offers this highly-acclaimed wine under the Corton-Charlemagne appellation. Expect distinct boldness in this wine, matching the same sentiment of this winemaker’s legacy. Average Score: 94. Average Price: $469.

At a retail price of a whopping $13,000, this bottle was made for collectors. Noticeable minerality and notes of fruit on the palate accompany the elegant and complex character of this wine. Average Score: 96. Average Price: $13,238.

Created at the Chevalier-Montrachet vineyard, this top pick is well-loved for a reason. Expect bright minerality accompanied by fruit and stone with noticeable acidity. It hits at 13.5 percent ABV. Average Score: 95. Average Price: $1,830.