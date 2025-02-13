Cognac is often considered to be the most prized brandy in the world. Produced primarily in small quantities, the Cognac region has centuries of history behind it, and bottles of the stuff regularly fetch thousand-dollar sums at auction. But some expressions reach an entirely new level of luxury (and price), as demonstrated by a new report from Wine-Searcher that reveals the 10 most expensive bottles of Cognac in the world.

In what may come as no surprise, the bulk of the list is dominated by three of the four major Cognac houses — Hennessy, Rémy Martin, and Courvoisier — though some newer brands, like Jay-Z’s D’Usse, also crack the top 10.

Keep reading to discover the most expensive Cognacs in the world, according to Wine-Searcher.

Founded in 2012 by Bacardi in collaboration with Jay-Z, D’Usse Cognac is produced at the Château de Cognac, one of the region’s oldest producers. Crafted from a single eau de vie and matured in a singular barrel, D’Usse 1969 Anniversaire Limited Edition Grande Champagne was launched in 2019 to celebrate the music tycoon’s 50th birthday. Only 200 bottles of the 50-year-old Cognac were released, likely contributing to its high price point. Average Price: $12,934.

Hennessy Timeless was released in 1999 to celebrate the end of the century and the new Millennium on the horizon. The Cognac was crafted from 11 of the house’s best eau de vies from the 20th century before the blend was left to age in low-tannin barrels. Packaged in a Baccarat Crystal decanter, the spirit is one of the rarest Hennessy expressions: only 2,000 bottles made their way to market. Average Price: $13,066.

House of Hardy has been crafting some of the world’s most renowned Cognacs since its founding in 1863. Hardy collaborated with French crystal maker Lalique to produce this 50-plus-year-old Cognac as a part of the house’s Four Seasons range. Just 400 bottles of this expression were made, all of which are housed in a stunning, sage green decanter. Average Price: $13,274.

l’Automne is yet another Cognac in the collaboration series between House of Hardy and Lalique as a part of the brand’s Four Seasons lineup. Drawn from Grande Champagne Cognac casks laid to rest during the interwar period, only 400 bottles of the autumnal spirit entered circulation, each of which comes in a vibrant red carafe. Average Price: $13,877.

Founded in 1858, Maison A.E. Dor sources grapes exclusively from Grande and Petite Champagne terroirs — the most prestigious crus in Cognac. This expression is one of the oldest ever produced by the Cognac house and is one of few that remains from before phylloxera wreaked havoc on the region in 1874. Average Price: $14,902.

In 2013, Hine Cognac released just 250 bottles of this limited-edition bottling to celebrate its 250th anniversary. The Cognac itself dates back to 1953, which was considered to be an exceptional vintage by the house’s fifth-generation operators François and Robert Hine. The 60-year-old Grande Champagne Cognac comes housed in a Baccarat decanter designed by French interior designer Andrée Putman. Average Price: $15,513.

Released in extremely limited quantities in unpredictable intervals, Hennessy Edition Particulière is easily the most exclusive offering under the brand’s umbrella. Each release is crafted from the most prized eau de vie in the Founder’s Cellar with the most recent bottling — Edition Particulière n°5 — envisioned by the brand’s 8th-generation master blender Renaud Fillioux de Gironde. Only 60 bottles of this ultra-rare Cognac were released, each of which comes packaged in a Baccarat crystal decanter hand-sealed with barbichage designed by Maison Guerlain. Average Price: $27,371.

Louis XIII de Remy Martin’s Rare Cask collection currently comprises three bottlings, each of which was sourced from a singular rare tierçon: a large barrel traditionally used to age Cognac. As the Cognac house has not produced barrels of this sort since 1917, discovering one resting in the cellar is a spectacular feat. Thus far, only three have been uncovered, with the most recent discovery used to craft the 775 bottles released in 2023. Average Price: $28,436.

Launched in 2007, Black Pearl comes from an extremely rare tierçon that had been hiding since 1960 in a cellar in the Grollet family’s personal reserve. Made from a blend of up to 1,2000 eaux de vie from the Grande Champagne region, the Cognac spent decades aging in the prized, century-old Limousin oak barrel. Just under 800 bottles were produced in total, all of which come in sleek, metallic-looking Baccarat crystal decanters. Average Price: $35,195.

Bottled in 1789, Courvoisier & Curlier Vintage Grande Champagne isn’t just the oldest Courvoisier expression out there. It’s also one of the oldest Cognac bottles in existence. The prized spirit was produced from Grande Champagne grapes during the French Revolution, approximately 100 years before the phylloxera outbreak. Only one bottle is known to have survived the centuries, likely contributing to its eye-popping price. Average Price: $45,150.