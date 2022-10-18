Celtics and Golden State Warriors fans are out of luck when it comes to budget beers this season, according to a new report from online sports betting platform Bookies.com. Fans in these cities are set to pay the most for brews this season, with two 16-ounce beers costing an average of $34.56 at the Boston and San Francisco stadiums. That’s $17.28 per drink — a pretty penny to pay for courtside pints.

On the other end of the spectrum, those cheering on the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder can sip brewskis for about $6 each. At stadiums nationwide, fans pay an average of $10.53 per beer, according to the report. Soft drinks hit quite a bit lower, at an average of $5.90 per 20-ounce soda.

In the Oct. 17 report, Bookies.com also breaks down the total costs of attending professional basketball games across the nation, with an average bill of $288.83 for a family of four to attend an NBA game. That number includes the price of tickets, parking fees, two soft drinks, two beers, and four hot dogs. The report is based on the average lowest-priced available tickets for December and January home games, listed on official ticketing platforms.

At the most expensive location — San Francisco — a family of Warriors fans can expect to pay around $700 for the full game night experience at the Chase Center.

Depending on the city in which you reside, cheering on your favorite team with an IPA in hand could come with a steep bill this season.