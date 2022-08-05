As more non-alcoholic beverage companies dip their toe into the booze business, Monster Energy is joining the pack with its own ready-to-drink (RTD) offering.

During an earnings call on Thursday, Monster Energy announced the upcoming launch of The Beast Unleashed, a fermented malt beverage (FMB) set to launch in late 2022. The new product will come in four flavors, according to an Aug. 4 press release.

The FMB will come in at six percent ABV — a touch higher than similar, established FMB brands. Currently, Monster intends to distribute the RTD through retailers in select markets across the United States. Variety packs with 12-ounce cans as well as single 16-ounce cans will be available as part of the initial rollout.

Monster Energy plans for The Beast Unleashed to be available nationally by the end of 2023.

The initial Aug. 4 press release doesn’t contain any specific information about the flavors or ingredients we can expect in the RTDs. While Monster Energy is known for its highly-caffeinated energy drink offerings, it’s possible that its FMB offerings will be caffeine-free, similar to Hard MTN Dew.

The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau heavily discourages the combination of alcohol and caffeine in fermented malt beverages. The bureau states on its website that caffeine in alcohol is determined to be an “unsafe food additive.” In 2010, the FDA also identified companies distributing caffeinated RTDs, warning that these products may be taken off shelves if their ingredients weren’t modified.

Sorry, lovers of old school Four Lokos — this new RTD is unlikely to resemble the iconic 2010s beverage.