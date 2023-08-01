The Minnesota State Fair is undoubtedly the event of the season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. And while its games and contests have their appeal, much of the anticipation for the annual celebration revolves around its over-the-top food and beverage menus. Last month, fair coordinators whet our appetites when they announced the 2023 food lineup, which includes 34 new selections, bringing the total number of snack options up to 500. Today, the state fair graced us with a shockingly long list of beverages debuting at this year’s fair, adding 65 libations to the event’s 300-plus existing offerings.

The new drinks range from elaborate cocktail concoctions and local brews to hard seltzers. Many of them are also frozen or slushy drinks to help ward off the summer heat. This year’s purveyors certainly aren’t afraid of getting creative with beverage names and flavor combinations, which is clear in the full list of drink names listed on their website.

Some highlights include the Buzzin’ Blue frozen seltzer made with tropical fruit, a creamy Dreamsicle Slushy, the Passionfruit Punch Hard Seltzer from Minneapolis-based Bauhaus Brew Labs, and cream ale Birramisu brewed by Minneapolis’ Indeed Brewing Company, which boasts flavors of coffee, chocolate, and vanilla to evoke the character of tiramisu.

The PB&J Hard Honey from Round Lake Vineyards & Winery in Round Lake, Minn. might be the most creative of the bunch, and contains a carbonated hard honey to portray a liquid version of the classic sandwich. The nostalgic beverage is made with fermented honey, Minnesota grapes, fresh roasted peanuts, and filtered Minnesota water. And the Butter Together butter-beer — made with golden ale, caramel, butter, and vanilla — is sure to pair well with all of your favorite fried fare.

The 2023 Minnesota State Fair will be held in St. Paul, Minn. from August 24th through September 4th. Tickets start at $15 for admission.