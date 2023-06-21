Almost nothing sounds less enticing on a hot summer day than a watered-down pint.

Miller Lite is offering a solution for this common warm-weather woe: Beer Cubes. The Molson Coors-owned brand debuted its own ice cube trays online earlier this week, a brand representative tells VinePair.

While the concept of freezing beer into cubes to keep drinks cold isn’t entirely innovative, it takes a new shape here — literally. The new trays are designed to produce beer-ice that resembles mini beer cans and are small enough to fit inside the opening of a freshly-cracked Miller Lite.

Beer is often enjoyed ice-cold in the United States, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a lager poured over ice. As dilution could negatively impact a beer’s intended flavor, using ice to chill your brew won’t make for an ideal drinking experience.

“Miller Lite is making sure beer drinkers can enjoy their beer at the perfect temperature while maintaining its delicious taste this summer,” the brand representative says.

The trays are now available in limited quantities online for $7.99 each. A fresh batch of the Beer Cube trays drop every day at 8 a.m. CT.