A highly-coveted release from Michter’s is dropping this February — but only for those lucky enough to get their hands on the limited release.

A new installment of Michter’s Distillery’s Celebration Sour Mash series will include just 328 bottles, according to a Jan. 24 press release. This is the fourth time the brand has released a bottle in the Michter’s Celebration series and the first time it has been offered since 2019.

Celebration Sour Mash was first released in 2013, marking “a significant moment in United States whiskey history,” the release states. This year’s particular blend was intended to drop in late 2022, but supply issues with the product’s packaging delayed its launch.

The blend comprises seven different bourbons and ryes, ranging in age from 12 to over 30 years old. Dan McKee, master distiller at Michter’s, created the blend alongside master of maturation Andrea Wilson.

“This is the second time that I have had the honor of working with our team to produce a Michter’s Celebration release,” McKee states in the release. “This edition contains whiskeys personally selected by me from seven extraordinary barrels: three of them Kentucky straight bourbon and four of them Kentucky straight rye.”

The whiskey sits at 56.4 percent ABV and will set you back at least $6,000 (per the brand’s suggested retail price).

Each bottle is enclosed in a gift box and accompanied by a signed letter from McKee.

“This whiskey is an exploratory journey of aged bourbons and ryes blended to perfection that leaves your palate captivated with its bold elegance,” Wilson states in the release.

For collectors, this announcement is worth celebrating.