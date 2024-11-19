On Tuesday, Louisville’s Michter’s announced the release of its limited-edition 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon, marking the first time the brand has unleashed this particular expression since 2022.

“It’s always a special event for us at Michter’s when we bottle and release some whiskey that is over two decades old,” Michter’s president Joseph J. Magliocco said in a press release. “Unlike Scotch and some other aged spirits, bourbon has to mature in a new barrel. Reaching ages beyond 15 years without the whiskey getting too woody is an achievement that our team strives for.”

At the Michter’s distillery in Kentucky, master distiller Dan McKee and master of maturation Andrea Wilson monitor each barrel of whiskey very closely, especially those over 17 years old. The brand considers this age marker to be the “fork in the road point,” with some whiskey overtaken with tannins and oak-influence. Others, however, develop beautifully, resulting in a refined, exquisite spirit. Only the most prized casks are used to produce the brand’s beloved 20-year-old bourbon.

“The Michter’s 20 Year is a remarkable drinking experience. It’s luxurious and expansive — a broad palate of flavor that culminates in a viscous, dark, and richly-complex finish,” Wilson remarked in the release. The extremely limited bottling is packaged at 114.2 proof (57.1 percent ABV) and is said to deliver notes of toasted vanilla, mocha, candied nuts, orange peel, and charred oak.

Michter’s 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon is currently available for purchase at select purveyors nationwide for a suggested retail price of $1,200.